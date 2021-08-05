Star Performance Marketing Partners with OfferLogix to Launch New FinTech Application

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Performance Marketing (Tampa, FL) has partnered with OfferLogix (Washington, DC) to license it's fully-automated payment calculation platform, PaymentLogix and its patented payment advertising solution, APILogix to deliver dynamic and compliant payments across every customer touchpoint. With OfferLogix, Star Performance Marketing can provide its dealers a seamless customer buying experience with precise, customized and compliant payments on every vehicle across all customer touchpoints.

Star Performance Marketing services over 170 clients in the automotive space with an incredible 99.3% accuracy rating. With their competitive edge in state-of-the-art production, creative services, print, media and digital advertising, they offer expert coverage and evolution across multiple mediums. Using the OfferLogix single-call API technology, dealers working with Star Performance Marketing can now automatically calculate all lender and OEM incentives, offers, rebates or special programs into the advertised monthly payment, creating a reliable, accurate, and turn-key solution for payment-based marketing. Combining new marketing techniques with OfferLogix's industry-leading technology, Star Performance Marketing enables its dealers to deliver "penny-perfect" payments between loan and finance options for eligible vehicles.

"The biggest challenge that we experience in the transition from month-to-month deliverables is getting incentives on time to activate new campaigns," says Thomas Manning, Vice President of Operations at Star Performance Marketing. "Although we are a new client to OfferLogix, the prospect of getting this information immediately when the OEM makes it available and not having to touch 10 hands before we see it, gives our dealers a huge advantage being in market first with up-to-date compliant offers."

With direct DMS and inventory integration, OfferLogix enables advertisers to provide their dealers with marketing deliverables that include real-time payments, offers, rebates and more to their consumers, at the speed and accuracy in which they demand it.

OfferLogix is taking the industry by storm with its suite of fintech solutions. Each turnkey solution is customizable and seamlessly integrates into your existing technology framework thereby creating a seamless customer experience.

"OfferLogix is excited about our new partnership with Star Performance Marketing. We look forward to building dealer credibility and transparency by providing real price consistency for each consumer. With our ultimate payment advertising solution and Star Performance's unique approach, we hope to take their marketing to the next level with penny perfect payments for each customer, across every touchpoint," said Aaron Bickart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OfferLogix.

About Offerlogix

OfferLogix is the pioneer in lease and finance payment advertising for digital retailing, desking and CRM tools, advertising agencies, OEMs, online portals, and dealers. Its proprietary technology and related web services allow accurate and fully disclosed lease and loan payments to be generated and displayed on vehicle lease advertisements, listings, specials, brochure pages, etc. This fintech is revolutionizing how lease specials and payment advertising are created and displayed on the web, through social media and on mobile devices. Learn more at OfferLogix.com

About Star Performance Marketing

Don't get caught up in all the marketing aspects of your business. With our aggressive strategies and cutting edge techniques we can help take your business to the next level. We do all the heavy lifting so you can focus on what really counts – SELLING! Learn more at StarPerformanceMarketing.com.

