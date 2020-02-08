Star Refrigeration sponsors CeeD Scotland Industry Awards 2020

GLASGOW, U.K., Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star will be sponsoring the Centre for Engineering Education & Development (Ceed) Industry Awards taking place on Thursday 20th February at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel. Following on from last year's successful event, the Awards Dinner will celebrate the achievements of both well-established and start-up businesses and individuals from across the country.

In a nod to its pioneering work within the sector, Star will be sponsoring the award for 'Low Carbon & Energy', for which Star and its renewable heating business, Star Renewable Energy, has received numerous top industry awards in recognition of its dedication toward implementing initiatives that will support Scotland in reaching its target of net-zero emissions by 2045.

Renowned Scottish broadcaster Shereen Nanjiani will be hosting the high profile event which is expected to welcome more than 500 attendees from across a range of industry sectors.

Dave Pearson, Director of Star Renewable Energy and Chairman of the Board at CeeD commented, "Star is delighted to be a sponsor of the Low Carbon and Energy category at the CeeD Industry Awards. It is vital for us to recognise the work done by organisations as they come up with innovative ways to secure a better future for us all, and we wish all of the nominees the best of luck."

Alongside Star, other sponsors include Smartcrowds, Skills Development Scotland, Robertson, Zero Waste Scotland, and Alexander Dennis.

CeeD itself is a fusion of organisations, all of which are dedicated to help one another improve their operational performance. This is achieved by collaboration and through sharing experience, expertise, best-practice and knowledge.

