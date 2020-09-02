Star Thermoplastics Announces Innovative New Products for Overmolding to Engineering Thermoplastics

BROADVIEW, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Thermoplastics Alloys & Rubbers is proud to introduce StarBond® XL series offering outstanding bond strength for a variety of engineering thermoplastics such as polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and PC/ABS alloys. The new StarBond® XL series has an initial offering of hardness 60 Shore A through 80 Shore A. They come in natural and black colors. The grades are available both in filled and unfilled forms. These grades offer superior tensile properties, elongation and tear properties compared to several leading competitors, while offering outstanding bond strength and flow characteristics.

"We are very proud to announce StarBond® XL series, which showcase our innovation," says Tom Dieschbourg, owner and CEO of Star Thermoplastics. He adds that these are just the beginning of a new innovations we are working on at our state-of-the-art Research & Development Center at our Corporate Headquarters in Broadview, Illinois.

The new StarBond®XL series offers customers an extension of choice in terms of value addition within our exiting StarBond® portfolio. The applications include markets such as consumer, medical, sporting goods, and transportation. If you have any inquiries, please contact Star Thermoplastics at 708-343-1100 or sales@starthermoplastics.com .

Star Thermoplastics will be presenting a paper titled "Novel Developments forOvermolding Thermoplastic Elastomers to Engineering Plastics", in SPE Thermoplastic Elastomers conference in September 2020.

About Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Star Thermoplastics, founded in 1993, is a leading custom solutions provider of thermoplastic elastomers and plastic alloys. Star Thermoplastics has multiple production lines, state of the art research and development, and experienced sales personnel. Key products are sold under the trade names DynaStar®, StarBond®, StarClear®, StarFlex®, StarGrip-X®, StarMed®, StarPet®, StarPrene®, and StarSoft®.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-thermoplastics-announces-innovative-new-products-for-overmolding-to-engineering-thermoplastics-301120268.html

SOURCE Star Thermoplastics Alloys & Rubbers