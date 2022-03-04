|
STARBOARD DELIVERS OPEN LETTER TO HUNTSMAN STOCKHOLDERS
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) ("Huntsman" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 8.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Huntsman stockholders detailing why the election of Starboard's slate of four highly-qualified and experienced nominees at the Company's upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is critical to drive accountability and demand operational excellence at Huntsman.
The full text of Starboard's open letter to Huntsman stockholders can be viewed at the following link:
https://shareholdersforhuntsman.com/shareholder-materials/letter-3-3-22/
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard seeks to invest in deeply undervalued companies and actively engage with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all stockholders.
