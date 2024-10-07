12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 03:17:30

Starboard Takes $1 Bln Stake In Pfizer, Pushes For Major Changes : Report

(RTTNews) - Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a roughly $1 billion stake in Pfizer (PFE) and is advocating for significant changes to improve the company's underwhelming performance, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the activist's specific plans remain unclear, Starboard has reached out to former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and ex-finance chief Frank D'Amelio, both of whom have shown interest in supporting Starboard's turnaround efforts, the Journal reported.

Pfizer had a market value of about $162 billion as of Friday.

Pfizer experienced substantial demand for its COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic; however, demand has since declined over the past two years. This has led to a drop in earnings and share performance, as the company overestimated future pandemic-related demand, the report said.

Additionally, Pfizer has faced criticism for a lack of discipline in its pandemic-era acquisitions and has fallen behind competitors like Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) in launching popular weight-loss medications.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

07.10.24 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.09.24 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.09.24 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.08.24 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.07.24 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 26,72 0,41% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel deutlich nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen