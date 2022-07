Starbucks: 2 Red Flags to Explain The 40% Decline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is volatile, dragging share prices down across the board. But don't let that become an excuse; some stocks are falling for a reason.That might include coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX); its share prices have fallen nearly 40% from highs over the past year.There's no arguing the brand power that Starbucks has, but investors should keep an eye on these two potential problems for the company.Continue reading