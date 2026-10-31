Starbucks Aktie

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WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094

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31.10.2026 16:21:11

Starbucks: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its earnings call held on Oct. 29, 2026, for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced full-year earnings per share that exceeded the top of its target range. Operating discipline and menu innovation are driving store traffic while keeping expense growth below sales gains. That operational health gives the coffee chain a foundation to compound profits over time. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Global same-store sales, or comps, rose 7.2% in the fourth quarter to mark five consecutive quarters of growth under the company's Back to Starbucks turnaround plan. Management credited customer service refinements and menu releases for building transaction momentum across all dayparts, which are blocks of time into which a 24-hour day is divided, categorized by the typical behavior, demographics, or activity of a customer.

Consolidated operating margin expanded to approximately 14% in the fourth quarter. The company achieved this expansion by streamlining store operations and renegotiating supply contracts, which allows a larger portion of sales growth to reach the bottom line.

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Starbucks Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 1 Sh 14 460,00 1,47% Starbucks Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 1 Sh
Starbucks Corp. 92,76 0,60% Starbucks Corp.

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