Starbucks' Answer to Rising Costs Is a Focus on International Markets

The ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are still taking a toll on Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). At the onset of the crisis, its sales decreased significantly after it closed its restaurants to in-person customers. Now, with economies on the rebound, it's getting hit with a different set of side effects -- primarily, inflation and labor shortages.The omicron variant of COVID-19 is far more infectious than previous variants, which has sent case counts surging to peaks far above those seen during previous waves. That has led to further disruptions of already-stressed supply chains worldwide. What's more, while case numbers are falling from their new peaks, the potentially deadly virus is still widespread, so many workers are out sick, and fewer are willing to work under the riskier conditions.While some of these effects may be short lived, others, like the need to pay higher wages to staff its coffee shops in a tight labor market, may be longer lasting. To counter the impact that these pressures and others will have on its bottom line, Starbucks is now focusing on new store growth in international markets. Continue reading