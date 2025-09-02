Starbucks Bets On Protein Trend With New Cold Foam And Lattes

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is taking aim at the booming demand for protein-rich foods with the launch of Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes, set to roll out across U.S. and Canadian stores on September 29.

The move taps into shifting consumer habits, as more Americans prioritize protein for muscle health, satiety, and wellness, a trend fueled by fitness culture and the rise of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

The new offerings significantly boost the protein content of Starbucks drinks. Adding Protein Cold Foam to a grande beverage will provide 19 to 26 grams of protein, while the grande Protein Latte delivers between 27 and 36 grams.

The cold foam, already one of Starbucks' most popular customizations since its 2018 debut, will now be available in a range of flavors including banana, vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, and seasonal pumpkin.

Crafted with protein-boosted milk a fresh daily blend of 2% milk and unflavored protein powder the lattes are designed to give customers an extra protein option without added sugar or compromising flavor. Customers will also soon be able to customize other drinks with the protein-boosted milk, adding 12 to 16 grams of protein per grande.

The launch comes as Starbucks recently reported its best-ever U.S. sales week, fueled by the return of pumpkin spice lattes, signaling early success in its turnaround strategy under CEO Brian Niccol. Global Chief Brand Officer Tressie Lieberman said the protein line reflects Starbucks' push to modernize its menu with "innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products."

By leaning into the protein craze, Starbucks is betting it can expand its dominance in cold beverages while appealing to health-conscious consumers a fast-growing segment of its customer base.