Starbucks CEO Says U.S. Seeing Record Demand

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lockdowns at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic certainly hurt Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as consumers saw their daily routines disrupted, including their morning coffee or afternoon pick me up. But with two-thirds of Americans fully vaccinated now, things are different. The result is record demand for Starbucks here in the U.S., and this is changing the way founder and interim CEO, Howard Schultz, is positioning the business going forward. Let's take a closer look at this top consumer-discretionary stock. Continue reading