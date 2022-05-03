+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 22:17:52

Starbucks Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $674.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $659.4 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $7.64 billion from $6.67 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $674.5 Mln. vs. $659.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $7.64 Bln vs. $6.67 Bln last year.

