Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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19.06.2026 13:15:00
Starbucks Could Double Its International Store Count. Is It Time to Invest $1,000?
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) may be on the verge of a major expansion, one that investors should note.The global coffee giant currently operates more than 40,000 stores in 88 markets on six different continents (it has yet to establish an outpost in Antarctica).More than 22,000 of those stores are outside the U.S. and Canada, a number that could increase substantially in the coming years, according to the company's CEO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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