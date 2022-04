Starbucks' Decision to Suspend Stock Buybacks Could Be a Good Thing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell as much as 6% on Monday after the company announced it was suspending its share buyback program. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz stepped in as interim CEO on Monday and wasted no time implementing changes aimed at investing more in the company's employees and its stores.Despite the market's flinching response to sell Starbucks stock, there are reasons to believe the company could be better off spending money on other ideas instead of buying back its own stock. Here's why the decision could ultimately be a good thing for Starbucks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading