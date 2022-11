Starbucks' Dividend Yield Is Near an All-Time High. Should You Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of coffee-giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are down about 30% from their all-time high, but the stock is still handily beating the market over the past 10 years -- returning 249% compared to the 166% gain for the S&P 500, as of this writing. However, Starbucks is increasingly being viewed as more than just a growth stock. It's also becoming quite the dividend investment.Starbucks' dividend yield hit an all-time high of 2.75% earlier in 2022. The yield is down about 20% right now from this high because the stock price has recovered. However, Starbucks is still a high-yield investment, and the yield is well above its historical average. Should investors buy Starbucks stock now for the dividend?Starbucks started paying a dividend back in 2010 and has paid it every quarter ever since. Moreover, when it pays its dividend on Nov. 25, it will complete the company's 12th consecutive year of raising the dividend.Continue reading