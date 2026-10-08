Starbucks Aktie

Starbucks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.10.2026 23:01:08

Starbucks Explores Takeover Of Chipotle In Potential Record Restaurant Deal

(RTTNews) - Starbucks (SBX) has explored a potential takeover of Chipotle Mexican Grill, a move that could create the largest deal in restaurant industry history.

The coffee chain has worked with advisers in recent months on a possible proposal for Chipotle, which had a market value of about $41 billion. It remains unclear whether Starbucks has made a formal offer, and the discussions could ultimately fail to produce a transaction.

Chipotle shares jumped 7.2 percent following the report, while Starbucks shares fell 4.4 percent, valuing the coffee company at about $102 billion. A deal would surpass Burger King's $11.4 billion acquisition of Tim Hortons in 2014.

The combined company generated nearly $50 billion in sales last year, with Starbucks operating about 41,000 stores and Chipotle roughly 4,200 restaurants.

The potential deal would reunite Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol with Chipotle, where he served as chief executive for more than six years and led a major turnaround. Starbucks is also pursuing its own recovery under Niccol's "Back to Starbucks" strategy.

Analysts have questioned the strategic rationale, noting limited obvious revenue synergies despite potential cost savings.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Starbucks Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Starbucks Corp. 82,61 -1,21% Starbucks Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX beendet Handel tiefrot -- DAX geht deutlich leichter in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen