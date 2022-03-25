|
25.03.2022 13:30:00
Starbucks' Future Growth Hinges on How We Work
The Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) strategy of being centrally located to offices and commuting hubs has served the coffee chain well over the years. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall talks about why that might need to change as more and more people eschew the daily office grind in favor of working from home.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
