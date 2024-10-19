|
19.10.2024 09:45:00
Starbucks Has a New CEO and Some New Acquisitions. Here's Why the Stock Is a Table-Pounding Buy Right Now.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shareholders have had some nail-biting moments over the past few years as the company went through several CEOs and tried to adapt to changing trends. They breathed a sigh of relief with the surprise announcement that the company had snagged Brian Niccol from Chipotle Mexican Grill, and now they can breathe even easier after some new updates.If you aren't a shareholder yet, now would be a great time to make the jump.Niccol didn't waste any time when getting into the ring. He provided an update on where he wants to take Starbucks after his first week on the job, promising to bring the company back to its roots as a premium coffeehouse where people gather. He's focusing on empowering baristas to get it right, deliver customer drinks on time, and tell Starbucks' story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
