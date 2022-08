Starbucks Has Faced Union Strikes in 17 States Amid Wage Disputes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.America's largest coffee chain has a grande problem.Starbucks locations have been impacted by at least 55 strikes in 17 US states, according to union organizer collective Starbucks Workers United, costing the company hundreds of thousands of dollars in business as it feuds with staff over pay.Continue reading