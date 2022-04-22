|
Starbucks Has Less International Exposure Than You May Think
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the world's most iconic brands. So much so that the company has gradually removed the words "Starbucks" and "Coffee" from its logo to feature just the smiling siren.Like Coca-Cola and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Starbucks has products that are consumed around the world. But despite the company's massive international expansion over the past few decades, Starbucks is a lot less exposed to global markets than you may realize. Here's why that matters as well as why the world's largest coffee chain could be a good buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
