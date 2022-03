Starbucks Highlights Why China Is Vital to Its Success

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the years, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has grown to become an iconic global brand. The company's over 30,000 locations are seemingly everywhere, and increasingly overseas.That success outside North America -- and particularly in China -- is excellent news for shareholders. It expands Starbucks' market opportunity, allows a longer runway for growth, and has an additional benefit of expanding profit margins. Let's look at why China is a big part of Starbucks' success. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading