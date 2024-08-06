06.08.2024 02:30:00

Starbucks Is at a Crossroads. Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock soundly outperformed the market for most of its lifetime, but it has struggled to meet the moment since the pandemic started. It has cycled through three CEOs over the past few years, including the return of leader Howard Schultz. But so far, it remains in limbo, with middling results and no clear path forward.This can mean one of two things for investors. Starbucks stock is in the dumps right now, down 21% this year while the S&P 500 is up 12%, and it could be an excellent time to buy a winning stock on the dip. Alternatively, Starbucks could be at a dangerous inflection point that won't necessarily end well. How should investors play this?I won't bore you with too many numbers, but the short story is that sales were about flat in the 2024 fiscal third quarter (ended June 30), earnings per share were 6% lower than last year, and operating margin was thinner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Dow schlussendlich klar im Minus -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich massiv unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag weit in der Verlustzone. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zu Wochenbeginn erhebliche Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf rotem Terrain.

