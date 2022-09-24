|
24.09.2022 16:53:00
Starbucks Is Piping Hot, But This Surprising Stock May Be the Better Buy
Whether you drink coffee or not, java is big business, with a retail market worth over $47 billion. Let's take a look at a couple of major players in this segment -- one of which you probably won't recognize for coffee.The world's most dominant purveyor of java, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), operates nearly 35,000 stores worldwide. Starbucks stores account for an astounding 40% of all coffeehouses in the U.S.At Starbucks' investor day earlier this month, the company announced aggressive international expansion plans. With the goal of reaching 45,000 stores by 2025, Starbucks plans to open eight new stores every day for the next three years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!