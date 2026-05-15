Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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16.05.2026 01:07:10
Starbucks is Set to Lay Off 300 Corporate Employees as Part of Its Turnaround Strategy
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) brought in former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol to turn around the struggling coffee chain, and nearly two years later, his effort seems to be bearing fruit.Comparable sales are surging after Niccol's initiative appears to be paying off, and profit margins are expanding as well. Now, Starbucks appears to be taking the next step on its turnaround journey, announcing that it will lay off 300 corporate employees in the U.S., in its third round of job cuts since Niccol took over.Image source: Starbucks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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