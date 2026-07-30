Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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30.07.2026 05:51:00
Starbucks Just Raised Starbucks' Full-Year Profit Guidance by About 10%. Here's the Number Behind It.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) just raised the coffee giant's full-year profit forecast by about 10%. The company now expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.55 to $2.65, up from $2.25 to $2.45 -- a jump of roughly 10% at the midpoint, delivered alongside fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday.The number driving the upgrade is 7.9%. That's how much global comparable store sales grew during the quarter, and more of the growth came from customer traffic than from higher prices.Comparable transactions rose 4.2% globally, while average ticket increased 3.5%. In the U.S., the split was nearly identical, with comparable sales up 7.9% on 4.2% transaction growth and a 3.6% rise in ticket. International comparable sales climbed 5.7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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