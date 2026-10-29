Starbucks Margins Jump as Store Visits Slow: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) grew U.S. comparable coffeehouse sales 7.7% in its fiscal fourth quarter, but bigger checks did most of the work. Shares were flat in early after-hours trading. The profit recovery is real, but the traffic growth that made the turnaround convincing is fading, and management expects slower sales in 2027.

Sales growth now comes mostly from people spending more per visit. U.S. average ticket rose 5.2%, more than double the gain in visits, and the release credits mix, food add-ons, pricing, and delivery across North America. Those levers fade as the company laps them, while more visits are what compound over time.

Under GAAP, much of the margin jump came from smaller restructuring charges, and those charges keep coming. Starbucks closed about 250 more North American coffeehouses in September, and its 2027 outlook already sets aside more. Still, the core gain holds up. North American store operating costs fell 2.2 points as a share of company-operated revenue because sales outgrew them.

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