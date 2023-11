Starbucks' Master Plan Is Finally Taking Form, but Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Before the recent run-up, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock had gone practically nowhere over the last four years, up less than 10% between Halloween 2019 and Halloween 2023. But the company's master plan is finally taking shape. It centers around the Starbucks Rewards program, mobile order and pay, and tailoring stores based around convenience and speed instead of coffeehouse comforts.Here's what these initiatives mean for the coffee stock and whether it is a buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel