|
05.03.2024 13:17:59
Starbucks Middle East franchisee AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs: sources
GULF retail giant AlShaya Group, which owns the rights to operate Starbucks in the Middle East, plans to lay off over 2,000 people as the business takes a hit from consumer boycotts linked to the Gaza war, according to people familiar with the matter.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
