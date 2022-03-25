|
Starbucks Plans to Kick Single-Use Plastic by 2025 -- Here's How
Earlier this month, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced plans to reduce single-use plastics in its stores in the coming years. By the end of 2023, for instance, the coffee chain plans to allow customers to reuse their personal cups at its locations in the U.S. and Canada. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discusses the company's plans and its green initiatives through the years.Continue reading
