Starbucks Q1 Earnings Preview: International Business Will Be in Focus

In the fiscal year 2021 (ended Oct. 3), global coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) did an excellent job battling through the economic headwinds caused by the pandemic. It hopes to sustain that momentum in the fiscal year 2022. The company's North American segment is on a more sound footing, so the key for performance in the first quarter and the rest of 2022 will be the international segment. Investors will find out how the restaurant chain's efforts in this regard have fared when it reports fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading