Starbucks Aktie

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WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094

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29.10.2026 21:36:28

Starbucks Q4 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter, while global comparable coffeehouse sales grew 7.2%, supported by higher average ticket and increased transactions.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks for the quarter surged to $677.2 million, or $0.59 per share, from $133.1 million, or $0.12 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.80 from $0.52.

Net revenues declined 4.5% to $9.14 billion from $9.57 billion, primarily reflecting the conversion of the company's China retail operations to a licensed joint venture model.

Operating margin expanded to 10.8% from 2.9%, primarily due to lower restructuring costs and sales leverage.

For fiscal year 2027, Starbucks expects consolidated net revenue to decline approximately 1% and forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.25. The company also expects North American comparable sales growth of about 4% and approximately 1,200 net new coffeehouses globally.

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