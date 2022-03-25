|
25.03.2022 12:00:00
Starbucks Rakes in $2.1 Billion in Reward Revenue
As of the company's most recent annual report, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Rewards members have forked over more than $2 billion to the coffee powerhouse without getting a single Frappuccino for it -- at least not yet. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Dan Caplinger, and Matthew Frankel discuss the impressive figure that is the "Starbucks float."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!