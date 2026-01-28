Starbucks Aktie

WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094

28.01.2026 14:30:15

Starbucks Sets Annual Earnings Outlook In Line With View; Stock Up Over 7% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), a chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves, on Wednesday initiated earnings guidance for the full year, which is in line with view.

For fiscal 2026, Starbucks anticipates net income of $1.74 to $1.99 per share, with adjusted income of $2.15 to $2.40 per share.

On average, 35 analysts polled forecast SBUX to register earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2026, Starbucks projects global and U.S. comparable store sales growth of 3% or greater, with consolidated net revenues growing at a similar rate.

The company anticipates around 600 to 650 net new coffeehouses globally across company-operated and licensed businesses for fiscal 2026.

The Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.62 per share on February 27 to shareholders of record as of February 13.

SBUX was up by 7.55% at $102.55 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

