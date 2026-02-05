Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
|
06.02.2026 00:30:00
Starbucks Shares Are Up 13.7% Year-to-Date: Is It a Buy?
Shares of international coffeehouse giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are up 13.7% in 2026 so far, as Wall Street reacted favorably to the company's Q4 2025 earnings report. From growing same-store sales to a 5% bump in global revenue and the opening of 128 net new coffeehouses around the world, it was the most triumphant earnings report since former Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol took the helm of Starbucks in September 2024.I own shares in Starbucks, but despite the recent positive news, I won't be adding to my position. For all of the hopeful statistics, one number in the company's fundamentals is a dealbreaker. A successful turnaround could change things, but for now, there's still work to be done.Here's what I'm watching to see if Starbucks can return to its glory days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
