Starbucks Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Given the market's huge resurgence, investors might think that all stocks have been crushing it. But that isn't true.Take Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Shares of the coffeehouse giant have fallen 7% since the start of 2023 (as of March 5). This lags the 34% gain of the S&P 500 during that time. Some of you might view this business as a possible opportunity today.Let's look at the bull and bear arguments for this leading restaurant stock. Then you'll come away with some basic knowledge that can inform your decision-making process.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel