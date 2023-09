Starbucks Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

After years of dismal financial results in China, coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is regaining momentum in that important market, and that could be a good reason to buy the stock today.Of course, much more goes into the investment thesis for Starbucks . However, I don't believe that investors should downplay just how important China will be to the long-term success of this investment, which is why I want to highlight it here.On Aug. 1, Starbucks reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, and they were strong across the business. But the results from China were particularly head-turning: Same-store sales there surged a whopping 46% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel