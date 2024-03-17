|
17.03.2024 07:59:00
Starbucks Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Its steady growth has taken it to nearly 39,000 locations worldwide, and its store additions in China have helped fuel its continuous expansion.These increases have made it a mature company with a powerful global brand, and its saturation in some markets makes more rapid growth more difficult to achieve. This should concern investors, who have more reasons to question whether the coffee stock can beat the market over time.Despite Starbucks' longtime presence, its industry has tremendous room for growth. According to Grand View Research, the specialty coffee market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11% through 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
