Starbucks Stock Has Doubled Over the Last 5 Years. Can It Do It Again?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you bought shares of coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) just two years ago, you're likely unhappy. The stock has dropped about 15% during this time, whereas the S&P 500 has held steady.However, if you zoom out further, Starbucks' shareholders are much happier. Five years ago, Starbucks stock traded at about $48 per share. As of this writing, it trades at about $97 per share -- roughly doubling over this five-year time span, compared to the broad market's 63% gain.Continue reading