Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
|
27.01.2026 18:13:00
Starbucks Stock Has Soared in 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is up about 14% year to date as of this writing -- a sharp move for a coffeehouse chain that spent much of the last year working through slower traffic and cost pressure. But there are some initial signs of Starbucks' turnaround taking hold. So, is now the time to buy? After all, the company's comparable store sales turned positive in fiscal Q4.Or has the stock's rebound already gone too far, making it too late for investors who didn't buy on the recent dip to get in on Starbucks shares?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!