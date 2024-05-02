|
03.05.2024 01:22:05
Starbucks Stock Is $20 Undervalued, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock is in kind of a funk. The world's most famous coffee chain reported a 2% decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, and a 14% slide in profits. Starbucks stock promptly plummeted from more than $88 to less than $75 a share.But there's good news, too. Thanks to Starbucks stock getting so much cheaper last week, investment bank Barclays says there's now much more profit potential in the stock. In fact, he thinks Starbucks shares will rise as high as $95 over the next 12 months -- up $20 from today. Make no mistake: Starbucks' numbers were bad. Barclays called them even worse than "the worst case scenario" in a note on TheFly.com Wednesday. Beyond the Q2 earnings miss, Starbucks told investors that instead of growing earnings 15% to 20% this year (as it previously promised), it now thinks earnings will rise only in the "low single digits," or might even be "flat" against 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
