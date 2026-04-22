Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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22.04.2026 19:05:00
Starbucks Stock Is Crushing the Market This Year. Should You Buy Starbucks Stock Before Earnings on April 28?
If you've visited a Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) location recently, you might have noticed some changes. The company has made major efforts to renovate stores and reach customers in new ways since Brian Nicoll took over as CEO about a year and a half ago. There was noticeable progress in the 2026 fiscal first quarter (ended Dec. 28), and the market is responding: Starbucks stock is up 18% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 4%.With the company scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on April 28, is now the time to buy?Image source: Starbucks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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