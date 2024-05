Starbucks' Stock Just Plunged. Is Now the Time to Invest?

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is a premium brand that has become ingrained in many people's daily routine. But the company's recent quarter showed that even the best consumer companies can go through a difficult time . In fact, Starbucks' recent results were downright dreadful.Still, the 50-year-old brand has been through tough times before and has always eventually re-emerged stronger. Will history repeat itself, and is now an opportunity for investors? Or is the recent quarter a sign of more-lasting headwinds?The March quarter revealed some worrying numbers. Revenue actually fell 2%, and adjusted earnings per share fell 8%, or 7% in constant currency.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel