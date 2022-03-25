Starbucks Stock Still Has Huge Opportunity for Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Considering it already has 15,000 stores in the U.S., one might that think that Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has met the country's demand for it and its coffee. But in this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Jamie Louko, and Matthew Frankel discuss why the chain has room to grow both in the number of its stores nationwide and in the variety of its revenue streams.Continue reading