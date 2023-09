Starburst Enterprise, Galaxy updated to support on-prem connectivity, storage

Data lake and analytics platform provider Starburst is adding new capabilities to its Enterprise and Galaxy offerings to support on -premises storage and connectivity for enterprises.Starburst Galaxy — the company’s managed data lake analytics service that is available across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud — has been updated to support on-premises connectivity.The on-premises connectivity will allow an enterprise to analyze its local datasets along with data that is residing in the cloud, the company said.Starburst has also partnered with Databricks to integrate the latter’s Unity Catalog data governance tool with its Galaxy offering.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel