10.05.2023 19:22:00

Stardock Announces Groupy 2, the Only Universal Tab Experience for Windows

Groupy 2 enters public beta today

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced Groupy 2, a program that brings a universal tab experience to Windows. Groupy is a powerful tool that keeps information tabbed and organized by allowing users to drag and drop multiple applications and documents together, grouping them in a familiar tabbed interface for easy access.

Groupy 2 is designed for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Once installed, creating groups with the app is simple: drag a window to another window, which combines into a single window, with tabs showing in the title bar. To ungroup apps, drag the tab off the group.

The new Groupings feature for Groupy 2 allows the user to save a group of applications together, pin them to the taskbar, and then launch them all at once – tabbed together and ready to go – with just a single click. The new Accents feature simplifies the process of adding a touch of color to a tab, making it easy to associate a specific task or assignment with a particular color.

Multiple tab designs take personalization another step further, allowing users to stylize their experience in a way that best suits their preferences. Groupy 2's updated design matches the Windows 11 interface, providing a sleek and modern look, and its enhanced functionality supports seamless integration with File Explorer.

"Groupy 2 brings a modern, universal tab experience to Windows 10 and 11" said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software "Groupy 2 is the easiest way to organize the windows on your desktop. With the new Groupings feature that lets you launch multiple applications with a single click, your workflow will never be the same."

Groupy 2 is now in beta and can be purchased for a limited-time special price of $6.99. For current Object desktop members, the beta is free to use and available in their accounts. To learn more, visit our website.

Screenshots:  1   |   2   |   3   |   4   |   5

Media Inquiries: press@stardock.com

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its software includes Fences, Start11, Groupy, Object Desktop, and more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stardock-announces-groupy-2-the-only-universal-tab-experience-for-windows-301821239.html

SOURCE Stardock Software

