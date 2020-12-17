StarHub harnesses ADVA’s encryption solution for secure, high-performance enterprise services

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that StarHub is harnessing its FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ Optical Layer 1 encryption technology to power the StarHub SDS Secured Service. This fully-managed service enables local enterprises, government agencies and multinational corporations to harness telco-grade encrypted connectivity for their users and systems across multiple locations, with ultra-fast performance and competitive pricing. With StarHub SDS Secured Service, enterprise customers managing highly-confidential and mission-critical information can be assured that all data transfers between their offices, disaster recovery sites and data centers are fully encrypted down to the fiber network level, which is operated and fully owned by StarHub.

"In today’s fast-evolving security climate, we are delighted to be partners with ADVA to meet our corporate and government clients’ need for the most comprehensive and effective data security solutions. Operating an extensive private fiber infrastructure, we are in a prime position to help customers quickly and cost-effectively encrypt every bit of data right at the base network level, augmenting their existing firewalls and endpoint protection services to safeguard their mission-critical network connections against unauthorized access,” said Sander Veraar, VP, product management, Enterprise Business Group, StarHub. "With StarHub SDS Secured Service, our customers will enjoy not only robust security features, but also maximum network uptime with automatic traffic re-routing and redundancy as well as 24x7 support.”

The StarHub SDS Secured Service delivers highly-reliable and robustly protected enterprise connectivity on protocols including Ethernet, Fibre Channel and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH), and with a choice of speeds ranging from 1Gbit/s to 100Gbit/s. Physical layer encryption throughout the network ensures all customer data has the most rigorous defense available. Key security features for customers include protocol-agnostic hardware-based encryption with the lowest latency possible and 100% throughput. Security is also enhanced through simple certificate enrolment protocol-based automation and manual operations, as well as a strictly separated encryption domain manager. What’s more, the solution features automated procedures for authentication, services creation and regular key generation. As the only technology of its kind cleared to transport NATO-restricted data, the ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ Optical encryption solution meets the most stringent international standards and regulatory requirements.

"We’re excited to be StarHub’s technology partner as it takes this key step. The StarHub SDS Secured Service offers a major boost to the business community in Singapore, providing the protection as well as the speed and guaranteed uptime needed for the most sensitive and critical data transport,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. "Our ConnectGuard™ Optical encryption solution is the ideal technology for protecting customer data and trust. Because it encrypts at the transport layer, it does not impact performance. That guarantee of data integrity with regards to latency and throughput is crucial. It’s a major advantage for networks that depend on low latency, such as those interconnecting data centers of financial and government institutions.”

