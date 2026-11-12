StarHub LtdShs Aktie

StarHub LtdShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MVC1 / ISIN: SG1V12936232

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12.11.2026 06:33:28

StarHub Q3 Profit, EBITDA Drop, Sales Rise; Updates FY26 EBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Singapore telecom company StarHub Ltd (SRHBF, CC3.SI) reported Thursday sharply lower profit and EBITDA, a key earnings metric, in its third quarter, despite growth in revenues. Further, the firm updated fiscal 2026 EBITDA outlook.

In the quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders plunged to S$3.9 million from last year's S$22.1 million.

Underlying net profit excluding one-offs was S$3.9 million for the quarter, reflecting the impact of high operating leverage as well as higher depreciation & amortization.

EBITDA dropped 26.3 percent to S$72.1 million from S$97.8 million a year ago, mainly reflecting lower gross profit, higher Opex and lower other income.

Total revenue, however, grew 4.5 percent to S$486.8 million from prior year's S$464.8 million.

Service Revenue increased 2.9 percent year-over-year to S$396.1 million, driven by 18.4 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Enterprise, partially mitigated by softer Consumer segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company previously expected EBITDA to be 75 percent to 80 percent of fiscal 2025 EBITDA reflecting sustained competitive intensity in the Consumer business, management's decision to retain commercial flexibility, partially offset by stronger performance from Managed Services.

The company now expects EBITDA to be inline.

The company projects continued momentum in Consumer and Enterprise segments.

The firm is also on tack to deliver S$70 million in cumulative cost savings to achieve minimum efficient scale.

In Singapore, the shares were trading at S$1.0500, up 0.96 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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