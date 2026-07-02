Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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02.07.2026 15:45:00
Starlink Has 10 Million Subscribers, and It's Just Getting Started. Here's Why That Matters for SpaceX Investors.
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), known as SpaceX, trade at a steep premium, and that valuation is built on more than the company launching rockets. A big part of the bull case is Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet business, which reached 10.3 million subscribers in the first quarter.Starlink's subscriber base has doubled over the past year. That growth matters because Starlink is the company's most profitable business right now. Those profits can help fund SpaceX's broader ambitions in space and artificial intelligence (AI), which together represent enormous growth potential for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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