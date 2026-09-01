Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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01.09.2026 09:41:01
Starlink Made SpaceX's Only Segment Profit While the AI Unit Took $15.8 Billion in Capital Spending -- Here's What That Does to the Stock.
A company that grows revenue 92% and still loses half a billion dollars is doing two very different things at once. SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) did exactly that in the second quarter.The rocket maker booked $7.8 billion of revenue across its three businesses, up 92% from a year earlier, and still lost $541 million.The segment tables explain how. One business, the connectivity segment built around Starlink, earned a $1.66 billion operating profit. The other two, the original space business and the artificial intelligence (AI) unit, lost a combined $1.8 billion. And the AI unit absorbed $15.8 billion of the quarter's $18.4 billion in capital spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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