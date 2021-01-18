StarMed Specialist Centre partners Prudential on the PRUPanel Connect Programme to deliver quality private healthcare experience for patients

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarMed Specialist Centre ("StarMed"), a private ambulatory care service provider under the HMI Group, has entered into a partnership with Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") as a preferred specialist healthcare and day surgery partner on the insurer's PRUPanel Connect Programme. PRUPanel Connect is a hospital partnership programme for Prudential's PRUExtra Premier, PRUExtra Premier CoPay and PRUExtra Preferred CoPay policyholders.

This partnership is in line with StarMed's mission to simplify healthcare delivery, heeding the call to improve quality of care while reducing cost and wait time. As an ambulatory care centre, StarMed provides outpatient and overnight care for patients, including consultation, diagnostics, radiology, treatment, endoscopy, surgery and nursing care, all under one roof. StarMed's alternative mode of healthcare delivery and specialised medical facilities enables medical procedures and surgeries to be performed outside of hospitals, while providing patients with quality, convenience and savings. With same-day discharge and faster treatment times, there is a lower chance of patients being exposed to high-risk patients with contagious conditions and a reduced risk of cross-infections.

With the collaboration, Prudential's eligible policyholders can now gain access to StarMed's integrated specialist services with appointment booking via Prudential's PRUPanel Connect team within 3 working days. They can also enjoy up to SGD15,000 in cashless medical services and a $15 transport benefit if they undergo day surgery at StarMed.

To ensure a seamless patient experience at StarMed Specialist Centre, StarMed is fitted out with technologically-enhanced medical facilities and equipment. These include a radiology centre with MRI and CT scanners, as well as operating theatres and procedural suites that are comprehensively set up with endoscopic, laparoscopic and imaging equipment. With every stage of the treatment and recuperation journey meticulously designed and thought-out, patients and their families benefit from the shorter turnaround time while ensuring utmost privacy and comfort throughout their short stay at StarMed.

As Dr Louis Tan, Chief Executive Officer of StarMed, said: "StarMed was set up with a vision of simplifying the delivery of good quality and affordable specialist healthcare in Singapore; with the goal of always giving patients a peace of mind through prompt diagnosis and meticulous management of care outcomes and costs."

About StarMed Specialist Centre

Established in 2018, StarMed Specialist Centre ("StarMed") is an ambulatory care centre that provides quality medical care on an outpatient and overnight basis - with a specific focus on prompt diagnosis and specialised healthcare treatment and surgeries. This unique concept was conceived and brought to life by a team of dedicated specialist doctors and healthcare professionals. Conveniently located above Farrer Park MRT station, StarMed operates out of a landmark building spanning 22,000 square feet across 11 floors. For more information, please visit www.starmedspecialist.com.

StarMed is a subsidiary of HMI Group, a regional private healthcare provider with presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Founded in 1998, HMI Group also owns two tertiary hospitals in Malaysia - Mahkota Medical Centre in Melaka and Regency Specialist Hospital in Johor, a healthcare education social enterprise in Singapore known as HMI Institute of Health Sciences, and a network of patient representative offices in South East Asia. For more information, please visit www.hmi.com.sg.

SOURCE StarMed Specialist Centre