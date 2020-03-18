Stars and Strikes to Temporarily Close Locations Due to COVID-19 Epidemic

ATLANTA, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stars and Strikes statement on temporary closure:

As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our entire country, and all markets we serve. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our team members and guests, as well as to support the nationwide call for social distancing, we have made the decision to close Stars and Strikes effective Wednesday, March 18, at 5 p.m. for two weeks. We will re-evaluate the nation's health situation at that time and communicate updates regarding re-opening via our website at www.starsandstrikes.com.

During the time we are closed, we will be focusing efforts on sterilization and deep cleaning of our locations. When we return to normal business operations, you can be assured that our environment will be safe and clean for your family to Getaway-n-Play!

Let us be clear: These closures are temporary, and we look forward to a time when business returns to normal and we can put our focus back on family entertainment. Thank you all for your loyal support over the past 15 years. God bless and please be safe.

Your Stars and Strikes Family

Press Contact:

Scott Harris, Director of Marketing

678-780-9227

SOURCE Stars and Strikes